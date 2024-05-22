Amcor PLC Launches $500M Senior Notes Offering

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor Group Finance plc, part of Amcor PLC, is offering $500 million in 5.450% guaranteed senior notes due in 2029, with interest payments beginning November 2024. The notes are backed by full guarantees from Amcor plc and its subsidiaries, ensuring principal and interest payments. The offering aims to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, enhancing liquidity for investors in the financial markets.

