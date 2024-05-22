News & Insights

Stocks

Amcor PLC Launches $500M Senior Notes Offering

May 22, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor Group Finance plc, part of Amcor PLC, is offering $500 million in 5.450% guaranteed senior notes due in 2029, with interest payments beginning November 2024. The notes are backed by full guarantees from Amcor plc and its subsidiaries, ensuring principal and interest payments. The offering aims to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, enhancing liquidity for investors in the financial markets.

For further insights into AU:AMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.