Amcor PLC Issues €500M Sustainable Senior Notes

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor PLC has announced the pricing of €500 million Guaranteed Senior Notes at 3.950% due in 2032, with full backing from multiple Amcor entities. The company, a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, generated $14.7 billion in sales in fiscal year 2023 and has a presence in 41 countries. This financial move, expected to be rated Baa2 by Moody’s and BBB by S&P, further solidifies Amcor’s commitment to sustainable packaging innovation.

