Amcor PLC Expands Portfolio with NYSE Listing

May 26, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor PLC has officially filed for the listing of its newly issued USD notes on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a move that indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its financial portfolio. As a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, Amcor continues to innovate in lightweight, recyclable, and reusable packaging, generating $14.7 billion in sales in fiscal year 2023. Investors and stakeholders can contact the company’s investor relations team for more information.

