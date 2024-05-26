Amcor PLC Expands Portfolio with NYSE Listing

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor PLC has officially filed for the listing of its newly issued USD notes on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a move that indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its financial portfolio. As a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, Amcor continues to innovate in lightweight, recyclable, and reusable packaging, generating $14.7 billion in sales in fiscal year 2023. Investors and stakeholders can contact the company’s investor relations team for more information.

For further insights into AU:AMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.