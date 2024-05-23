Amcor PLC Announces Senior Notes Offering

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor PLC is releasing €500 million in guaranteed senior notes due 2032, with the potential for redemption and listing on the New York Stock Exchange. These notes, offered by Amcor UK Finance plc and guaranteed by several Amcor entities, will rank equally with other unsecured obligations and are subject to risks detailed in the prospectus. The offering aligns with Amcor’s profile as a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, boasting $14.7 billion in annual sales.

