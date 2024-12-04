News & Insights

Amcor PLC Announces Director Ownership Changes

December 04, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor PLC, a global leader in packaging solutions, has announced changes in the beneficial ownership of its securities by directors, as filed in Form 4 with the SEC. These updates reflect the company’s ongoing commitments and adjustments in its leadership structure. Amcor continues to be a significant player in the packaging industry, boasting $13.6 billion in annual sales and operations in 40 countries.

