Amcor plc (AMCR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 02, 2020

Amcor plc (AMCR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMCR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AMCR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.06, the dividend yield is 4.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMCR was $11.06, representing a -4.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.59 and a 90.69% increase over the 52 week low of $5.80.

AMCR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Brady Corporation (BRC) and Hillenbrand Inc (HI). Zacks Investment Research reports AMCR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.59%, compared to an industry average of -6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMCR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMCR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMCR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CUT with an increase of 24.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMCR at 4.92%.

