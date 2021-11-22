Amcor plc (AMCR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Amcor plc (AMCR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMCR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.9, the dividend yield is 4.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMCR was $11.9, representing a -7.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.92 and a 15.2% increase over the 52 week low of $10.33.

AMCR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector. AMCR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6. Zacks Investment Research reports AMCR's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 8.38%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the amcr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMCR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMCR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CUT with an decrease of -2.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMCR at 4.95%.

