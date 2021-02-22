Amcor plc (AMCR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 23, 2021

Amcor plc (AMCR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMCR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.74% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMCR was $11.42, representing a -7.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.40 and a 96.9% increase over the 52 week low of $5.80.

AMCR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) and Hillenbrand Inc (HI). Zacks Investment Research reports AMCR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.13%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMCR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMCR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMCR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CUT with an increase of 30.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMCR at 4.26%.

