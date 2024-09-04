Amcor Names Peter Konieczny CEO

(RTTNews) - Amcor (AMCR), Wednesday said it has appointed Peter Konieczny as Chief Executive Officer.

Konieczny has served as Interim CEO since April 2024. The Board also intends to nominate him as a director for election at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders which is expected to be held in November 2024.

Amcor Chairman, Graeme Liebelt, said, "Peter has demonstrated exceptional leadership in every role he has held during his career at Amcor, including as Interim CEO where he has led the Company through a period of strengthening financial performance and set the business up for further progress. The Board and I are confident Peter is the right person to lead Amcor, and we look forward to working with him to build on the strong foundation the Company has established over many years."

