News & Insights

Markets
AMCR

Amcor Names Peter Konieczny CEO

September 04, 2024 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amcor (AMCR), Wednesday said it has appointed Peter Konieczny as Chief Executive Officer.

Konieczny has served as Interim CEO since April 2024. The Board also intends to nominate him as a director for election at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders which is expected to be held in November 2024.

Amcor Chairman, Graeme Liebelt, said, "Peter has demonstrated exceptional leadership in every role he has held during his career at Amcor, including as Interim CEO where he has led the Company through a period of strengthening financial performance and set the business up for further progress. The Board and I are confident Peter is the right person to lead Amcor, and we look forward to working with him to build on the strong foundation the Company has established over many years."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.