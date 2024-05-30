Amcor Lists New EUR Notes on NYSE

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor plc, a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, has officially filed for the listing of its newly issued EUR notes on the New York Stock Exchange. The notes, with a 3.950% yield and due in 2032, have received NYSE’s approval for listing and registration. This move underscores Amcor’s continued financial growth, with the company boasting $14.7 billion in annual sales and operations across 41 countries.

For further insights into AU:AMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.