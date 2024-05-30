News & Insights

Amcor Lists New EUR Notes on NYSE

May 30, 2024 — 08:22 pm EDT

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor plc, a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, has officially filed for the listing of its newly issued EUR notes on the New York Stock Exchange. The notes, with a 3.950% yield and due in 2032, have received NYSE’s approval for listing and registration. This move underscores Amcor’s continued financial growth, with the company boasting $14.7 billion in annual sales and operations across 41 countries.

