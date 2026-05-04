Amcor Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Amcor Plc AMCR is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMCR’s fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.70 billion, indicating a 70.9% surge from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share. The consensus estimate indicates growth of 6.7% from the year-ago quarter's actual. The estimate has moved down 3% in the past 60 days.

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AMCR’s Earnings Surprise History

Amcor’s earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, beat in one and missed in one, the average negative surprise being 0.29%.



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What the Zacks Model Unveils for Amcor

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Amcor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AMCR’s Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Amcor is -0.95%.



Amcor’s Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped AMCR’s Q3 Performance

Amcor’s total volume had been bearing the brunt of weak consumer demand across its key markets due to the inflationary environment. Customers have also been lowering their inventory, which has impacted demand. Nonetheless, Amcor is expected to have gained from the rise in e-commerce activities worldwide.



We expect 3.7% growth in volumes in the fiscal third quarter. Overall price/mix benefits are expected to be a positive 1.6% for the quarter and currency impacts are likely to have added another 3.5%.



Amcor has been facing intermittent supply shortages and price volatility of certain resins and raw materials because of market dynamics and higher rates of inflation impacting other costs. The impacts of this are expected to be reflected in the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings results.

Our Q3 Projections for Amcor’s Segments

We expect volume for the Global Flexible Packaging Solutions segment’s fiscal third quarter to be 3.6%. The price/mix is expected to be 1.7% and 3%, respectively. Our sales projection for the Global Flexible Packaging Solutions segment is pegged at $3.4 billion, indicating 30.5% year-over-year growth.



Our model estimates a 4% jump in volumes for the Global Rigid Packaging Solutions segment, a price/mix increase of 1.5% and a favorable currency impact of 5.3%. The sales projection for the segment is $2.3 billion, indicating a 221.8% year-over-year upsurge, including the positive impacts of the Berry Global acquisition, estimated at 210%.

AMCR’s Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of Amcor have lost 13.4% compared with the industry’s 8.6% decline.



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Recent Earnings Performance of Amcor’s Peer

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY posted adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share for the first quarter of 2026, rising 7.4% from the year-ago period and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41. Avery Dennison’s revenues were $2.298 billion, growing 7% year over year and surpassing the consensus mark of $2.271 billion by 1.2%.



Sales advanced 2.3%, excluding currency, as a 4.7% foreign-currency headwind weighed on reported growth. Organic sales increased 1.1%, while acquisitions were a 1.2% drag on the quarter’s growth bridge.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG posted adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share in the first quarter of 2026, up 3.9% from $2.31 a year ago. Packaging Corp’s results beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings $2.17 by 10.6%.



Net sales rose 10.6% year over year to $2.37 billion but missed the consensus mark of $2.41 billion by 1.9%. Favorable pricing and mix, along with lower fiber costs, supported Packaging Corp’s results, though special items weighed on reported profitability.

Packaging Stocks Awaiting Results

Karat Packaging Inc. KRT is set to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Karat Packaging’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 32 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 3%. The consensus estimate for Karat Packaging’s revenues is pegged at $113 million, indicating a 9% increase from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.