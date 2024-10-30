Amcor Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What Should You Expect?

Amcor Plc AMCR is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Oct. 31, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMCR’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.57 billion, indicating 3.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMCR’s first-quarter earnings has moved down 6% in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a flat year-over-year bottom line.



AMCR’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

Amcor’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.7%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for Amcor

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Amcor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Amcor is -2.04%.



Zacks Rank: Amcor currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped AMCR’s Q1 Performance

Amcor’s total volume growth has been in the negative territory since the first quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting weak market demand. This is likely to have been led by inflationary pressures that have been weighing on consumer spending, which, in turn, have affected packaging demand. However, the headwinds are likely to have been offset by consumers’ increasing demand for more sustainable packaged products.



Our model projects 2% growth in overall volumes for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Overall price/mix benefits are expected to be 0.7% for the quarter.



Nonetheless, Amcor has been facing intermittent supply shortages, and price volatility of certain resins and raw materials because of market dynamics and higher rates of inflation impacting other costs. The impacts of this are expected to get reflected in the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings results.

Amcor’s Q1 Segment Projections

Our model projects 3.5% growth in the Flexibles segment’s volumes in the to-be-reported quarter, aided by solid demand. The price/mix is expected to be a favorable 0.2%. Our sales projection for the Flexibles segment is pegged at $2.66 billion, indicating 3.7% year-over-year growth.



Our model estimates a 1.9% rise in volumes for the Rigid Packaging segment in the fiscal first quarter and a price/mix increase of 2%. The sales projection for the segment is $909 million, indicating 3.9% year-over-year growth.

AMCR’s Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of Amcor have gained 29.4% compared with the industry’s 34.1% growth.



