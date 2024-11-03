News & Insights

Amcor Files Quarterly Report Amid Strong Global Operations

November 03, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor plc has announced the filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, a global leader in packaging solutions, reported $13.6 billion in annual sales for fiscal year 2024. Amcor operates 212 locations across 40 countries, emphasizing recyclable and sustainable packaging.

