AMCOR Earnings Results: $AMCR Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMCOR ($AMCR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, missing estimates of $0.16 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $3,241,000,000, missing estimates of $3,412,698,996 by $-171,698,996.

AMCOR Insider Trading Activity

AMCOR insiders have traded $AMCR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE MARIE SORRELLS (V.P. & CORPORATE CONTROLLER) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $90,960

NICHOLAS T. LONG sold 7,230 shares for an estimated $76,276

ANDREA E. BERTONE sold 6,138 shares for an estimated $64,755

AMCOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of AMCOR stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

