AMCOR Earnings Results: $AMCR Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMCOR ($AMCR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, missing estimates of $0.16 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $3,241,000,000, missing estimates of $3,412,698,996 by $-171,698,996.
AMCOR Insider Trading Activity
AMCOR insiders have traded $AMCR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIE MARIE SORRELLS (V.P. & CORPORATE CONTROLLER) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $90,960
- NICHOLAS T. LONG sold 7,230 shares for an estimated $76,276
- ANDREA E. BERTONE sold 6,138 shares for an estimated $64,755
AMCOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of AMCOR stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 8,385,567 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $95,008,474
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 6,006,574 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $68,054,483
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 4,704,627 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,303,423
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 4,455,158 shares (-82.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,476,940
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 3,807,506 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,139,042
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,627,430 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,098,781
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 2,804,484 shares (+39411.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,774,803
