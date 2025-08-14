Amcor Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Amcor Plc AMCR reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 30, 2025) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 20 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. AMCR’s adjusted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 21 cents.



Including special items, the company reported a loss of 2 cents against the prior-year quarter’s EPS of 18 cents.

Amcor Witnesses Increased Revenues in Q4

Total revenues for the quarter were $5.08 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.17 billion. Revenues were up 43.8% from the year-ago quarter, driven by a favorable impact of the pass-through of higher raw material costs. The price/mix was up 1% year over year, while volumes fell to growth at 1.7%.

AMCR’s Margins Contract Y/Y in Q4

The cost of sales increased 50.6% year over year to $4.19 billion. Gross profit increased 18.7% year over year to $895 million. The gross margin was 17.6% for the quarter under review compared with 21.3% in the prior-year quarter.



SG&A expenses increased 41.7% year over year at $408 million. Adjusted operating income in the quarter under review was $611 million, up 34.6% from $454 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 12% compared with 12.8% in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $789 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $550 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.5% in the quarter under review compared with the prior-year quarter’s 15.6%.

Amcor’s Segment Performances in Q4

AMCR has closed the merger with Berry Global Group, Inc., strengthening its position as a global leader in consumer and healthcare packaging solutions. To better reflect its new operations, the company has changed the name of its reporting segments. It will now report under the Global Flexible Packaging Solutions and Global Rigid Packaging Solutions segments.



Global Flexible Packaging Solutions: Net sales increased 19.3% year over year to $3.21 billion. Volume fell 1% year over year, while the price/mix was a favorable 2%. Our model projected net sales of $2.71 billion based on an expectation of year-over-year volume growth of 1% and a favorable price/mix of 1%.



The segment’s adjusted operating income moved up 11.7% year over year to $450 million, reflecting favorable cost performance.



Global Rigid Packaging Solutions: The segment reported net sales of $1.88 billion in the quarter, skyrocketing 121.1% from the year-ago quarter. Volume was down 4% year over year, and the price/mix had unfavorable impacts of 4%. The upside was driven by acquired sales net of divestments. We had projected net sales at $0.75 billion, which had factored in a year-over-year volume decline of 2% and a price/mix benefit of 1%.



Adjusted operating income was $204 million, up 172% year over year.

AMCR’s Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Updates

As of the end of fiscal 2025, Amcor had $827 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $588 million at the end of fiscal 2024. The company generated $1.39 billion in cash from operating activities in fiscal 2025 compared with $1.32 billion in the prior fiscal year.



AMCR reported an adjusted free cash outflow of $926 million in fiscal 2025 compared with $952 million in the last fiscal year. As of June 30, 2023, the company’s net debt totaled $13.27 billion compared with $6.11 billion in the prior year.

Amcor’s FY24 Performance

AMCR reported an adjusted EPS of 71 cents in fiscal 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. Earnings missed the company’s guidance of 72-74 cents. The bottom line, however, improved 1% year over year.



Including special items, AMCR reported an EPS of 32 cents compared with 51 cents in fiscal 2024.



Total revenues increased 9% year over year to $15.01 billion and beat the consensus estimate of $14.88 billion. On a comparable constant-currency basis, net sales moved up 11%.

AMCR’s FY26 Guidance

Adjusted EPS for fiscal 2026 is expected to be 80-83 cents. The company projects a free cash flow of $1.8-1.9 billion for fiscal 2026.

Amcor’s Price Performance

In the past year, AMCR shares have lost 2% compared with the industry’s 3.7% fall.



AMCR’s Zacks Rank

Amcor currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Performances of Other Packaging Stocks

Sealed Air Corporation SEE registered second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 89 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. The bottom line marked a 7% year-over-year improvement, attributed to improved operating leverage and continued business optimization.



Sealed Air’s total sales were $1.335 billion in the reported quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.318 billion. Sales edged down 0.7% year over year. Pricing had a favorable impact of 0.5% and volumes were down 1.8% year over year. Currency had a positive impact of 0.5%. Our model predicted pricing to impact sales favorably by 0.1% and a volume decline of 1.7%.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.48 in the second quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44. The reported figure was higher than Packaging Corp’s guidance of $2.41 in the quarter under review. Moreover, the bottom line increased 13% year over year. The upside was driven by higher prices and mixes in both segments.



Packaging Corp’s sales in the second quarter grew 4.6% year over year to $2.17 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 billion.



Avery Dennison Corporation AVY delivered adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share in second-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38. The bottom line was flat year over year.



Avery Dennison’s total revenues dipped 0.7% year over year to $2.22 billion, marginally missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 billion.

