Amcor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AMCR

In trading on Monday, shares of Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.81, changing hands as high as $11.87 per share. Amcor plc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMCR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.6636 per share, with $12.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.81. The AMCR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.