Amcor (BIT:1AMCR) Price Target Increased by 11.13% to 47.44

The average one-year price target for Amcor (BIT:1AMCR) has been revised to €47.44 / share. This is an increase of 11.13% from the prior estimate of €42.69 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €42.17 to a high of €54.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.40% from the latest reported closing price of €40.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amcor. This is an decrease of 570 owner(s) or 41.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AMCR is 0.20%, an increase of 5.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.82% to 1,528,378K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&G holds 114,990K shares representing 24.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,334K shares , representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMCR by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 84,095K shares representing 18.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,059K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,043K shares representing 14.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,131K shares , representing an increase of 38.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMCR by 36.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 64,203K shares representing 13.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,940K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMCR by 47.21% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 43,175K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,344K shares , representing an increase of 8.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AMCR by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.