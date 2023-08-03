Amcor (ASX:AMC) Price Target Decreased by 7.45% to 16.04

The average one-year price target for Amcor (ASX:AMC) has been revised to 16.04 / share. This is an decrease of 7.45% from the prior estimate of 17.33 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.56 to a high of 19.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.76% from the latest reported closing price of 15.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amcor. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.17%, a decrease of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 796,340K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,658K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,426K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 30,846K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,260K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 29,787K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,916K shares, representing an increase of 26.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 35.11% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 29,017K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,970K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 28,781K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,692K shares, representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 15.50% over the last quarter.

