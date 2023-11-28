Amcor (ASX:AMC) Price Target Decreased by 6.29% to 14.41

The average one-year price target for Amcor (ASX:AMC) has been revised to 14.41 / share. This is an decrease of 6.29% from the prior estimate of 15.38 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.94 to a high of 15.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.91% from the latest reported closing price of 14.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amcor. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 790,535K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,035K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,658K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 19.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,827K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,255K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 30,621K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,027K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 24,923K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,660K shares, representing a decrease of 19.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 52.77% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 23,709K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,788K shares, representing a decrease of 25.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 19.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.