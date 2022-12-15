Markets
Amcor Announces Opening Of Manufacturing Plant In Huizhou, China

December 15, 2022 — 08:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Amcor (AMCR) announced the opening of its new manufacturing plant in Huizhou, China. With an investment of almost $100 million, the plant is the largest flexible packaging plant by production capacity in China. The new facility is expected to employ more than 550 people.

The company said the plant features three labs with testing and analytical capabilities to fully leverage the expertise from the Amcor Asia Pacific Innovation Center in Jiangyin, China. The new Huizhou site also includes a number of sustainability features.

