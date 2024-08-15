Amcor Announces FY25 Outlook, Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - Amcor plc (AMCR), Thursday announced financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025 and quarterly dividend.

The company anticipates adjusted earnings of $0.72 to $0.76 per share.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $0.74 per share for the same period.

Amcor Interim CEO Peter Konieczny said, "In fiscal 2025, we expect volumes and earnings will grow and adjusted free cash flow will remain strong. Importantly, combined with our historical average dividend yield, growth at the midpoint of our EPS guidance range results in total value creation in-line with our shareholder value creation model 10-15% range".

Amcor also announced a cash dividend of 12.5 cents per share for the quarter.

