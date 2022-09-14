Amcor Announces Additional Investment Of Up To $45 Mln In EPac Flexible Packaging

(RTTNews) - Amcor Plc (AMCR, AMC), a packaging solutions provider, on Wednesday announced an additional investment of up to $45 million in ePac Flexible Packaging, a flexible packaging company.

Amcor's Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development, Ian Wilson, said, "We believe this investment complements Amcor's existing digital activities and is well aligned with our vision that packaging will continue to become more personalized and more connected, as well as more sustainable." ePac's annual sales has grown over 600 percent over the past three years, to a run rate of more than $200 million.

