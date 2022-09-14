Markets
AMCR

Amcor Announces Additional Investment Of Up To $45 Mln In EPac Flexible Packaging

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Amcor Plc (AMCR, AMC), a packaging solutions provider, on Wednesday announced an additional investment of up to $45 million in ePac Flexible Packaging, a flexible packaging company.

Amcor's Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development, Ian Wilson, said, "We believe this investment complements Amcor's existing digital activities and is well aligned with our vision that packaging will continue to become more personalized and more connected, as well as more sustainable." ePac's annual sales has grown over 600 percent over the past three years, to a run rate of more than $200 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMCR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular