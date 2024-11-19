News & Insights

Amcor And Berry To Combine In All-stock Deal - Quick Facts

November 19, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Amcor plc (AMCR) and Berry Global Group (BERY) have entered into a merger agreement. Berry shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 7.25 Amcor shares for each Berry share held upon closing. Amcor and Berry shareholders will own approximately 63% and 37% of the combined company, respectively. The combined entity will be named Amcor plc. Amcor will maintain its primary listing on the NYSE and its secondary listing on the ASX.

Peter Konieczny will serve as Chief Executive Officer, Graeme Liebelt will serve as Chairman and Stephen Sterrett will serve as Deputy Chairman of the combined company.

