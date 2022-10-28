Amcor (AMCR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Amcor Plc AMCR is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 1, after the closing bell.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.58 billion, indicating growth of 4.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings currently stands at 19 cents, suggesting year-over-year growth of 5.6%. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

Q4 Results

Amcor’s fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same. Both the top and bottom line improved year on year. The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 1.25%, on average.

Amcor PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Amcor PLC price-eps-surprise | Amcor PLC Quote

Key Factors to Note

Amcor’s Rigid Packaging and Flexible Packaging segments have been performing well through a combination of organic growth and disciplined cost control. The Flexibles segment has been witnessing growth in medical, condiments, liquid beverage and confectionary end markets and the Rigid packaging segment has also been reporting strong consumer demand.

In North America, beverage volumes were up 1% year over year in fiscal 2022, while hot fill container volumes were up 2%. The segment has been seeing volume growth in isotonic, as well as iced tea categories, where customer demand for 100% recycled PET bottles has been strong. Brand extensions and the introduction of new health and wellness-oriented products in PET containers have been supporting growth. This momentum is expected to have reflected in Amcor’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 top line.



Amcor’s acquisition of Bemis Company in June 2019 has expanded its global footprint, opened up new attractive end markets and customers for the company’s products, and greater economies of scale, thus driving efficiencies and higher margins. The integration has been essentially completed and the buyout is expected to expand the Flexible segment’s margins.



However, this benefit might have been offset by higher raw material, chemical labor and transportation costs. The company has been witnessing raw material price volatility due to supply shortages of certain resins and raw materials, which might have marred the to-be-reported quarter’s margin performance.

What the Zacks Model Indicates

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Amcor this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Amcor is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Amcor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past year, shares of Amcor have declined 5.1% against the industry’s fall of 9%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some Industrial Products stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Sonoco Products Company SON currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.43 over the past 60 days. The estimate suggests growth of 57% from the year-ago reported figure. SON has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SON’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.92 billion. The estimate projects an increase of 57% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Mueller Water Products MWA currently has an Earnings ESP of +17.65% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings is currently pegged at 14 cents per share, suggesting 16.7% growth from the year-ago quarter. The estimate has gone up 8% over the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pinned at $320.7 million, suggesting growth of 8.5% from the prior-year tally. MWA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.17%, on average.



AGCO Corporation AGCO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.96% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings has gone up 0.3% in the past 60 days and is currently pegged at $3.12 per share. The projection indicates 29.5% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGCO’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.28 billion, which indicates an improvement of 20.4% from the year-ago reported figure. AGCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.5%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sonoco Products Company (SON): Free Stock Analysis Report



AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (MWA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amcor PLC (AMCR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.