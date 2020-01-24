Amcor (AMCR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.53, changing hands as low as $10.45 per share. Amcor plc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMCR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.18 per share, with $11.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.47. The AMCR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

