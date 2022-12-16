Amcor (AMCR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.02, changing hands as low as $12.00 per share. Amcor plc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMCR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.42 per share, with $13.605 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.05. The AMCR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

