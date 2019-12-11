Amcor (AMCR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.52, changing hands as high as $10.55 per share. Amcor plc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMCR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.18 per share, with $11.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.49.

