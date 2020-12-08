Amcor (AMCR) Rolls Out Recyclable Shrink Bag for Food Packaging

Amcor Plc AMCR has unveiled its first recyclable shrink bag — Eco-Tite R — for fresh and processed meat, poultry and cheese producers in Europe. The bag is designed to maximise shelf-life, reduce food waste, maintain food safety as well as can be recycled in existing polyethylene (PE) plastic recycling streams. This will enable customers to recycle their poultry, cheese and meat packaging while getting benefits of longer-lasting food.



Amcor’s Eco-TiteR is a mono-PE packaging with multi-layer, which maintains a high barrier to oxygen and water vapour even when exposed to high-moisture environments, such as refrigerators and cooler cases. It provides an edge over PVDC packaging, which is not recyclable in chemical or mechanical recycling systems.



The latest innovation supports Amcor's commitment to make all of the company’s packaging to be recyclable by 2025.



Last month, the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15.80 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. Notably, the bottom line also improved 18% year over year from the 13.40 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The upside was primarily driven by stellar demand and improved performances across its segments.



Backed by the improved fiscal first-quarter performance, Amcor expects adjusted constant currency earnings per share growth of approximately 7-12% in fiscal 2021 compared with the previous guidance of 5-10% growth. The company is poised to gain from the solid packaging demand for essential products.

Share Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 8.8% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 11.6%.

