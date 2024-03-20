Amcor (AMCR) Reaffirms FY24 Guidance Amid CEO Transition

Amcor Plc AMCR reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2024 and announced its CEO transition.



For the fiscal year ending on Jun 30, 2024, the company expects its adjusted EPS to be 67-71 cents. The mid-point of the guidance indicates a year-over-year decline of 3%.



Amcor projects share repurchases to improve earnings by around 2%. Currency translation is expected to have positive impacts of 2%, assuming current rates prevail through the remainder of fiscal 2024. However, higher expected net interest and tax expenses are expected to have a negative impact of 6%. The results will also reflect negative impacts of 3% related to the sale of the AMCR's Russia business on Dec 23, 2022.



The company projects an adjusted free cash flow of $850-$950 million for fiscal 2024, indicating growth from the $848 million reported in fiscal 2023. About $70 million will be committed to share repurchases as part of the previously announced share repurchases program in fiscal 2023.



In comparable constant-currency terms, Amcor anticipates third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS to decline in a mid-single-digit percentage from that reported in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The adjusted EPS for the fiscal fourth quarter is expected to be up by a mid-single-digit percentage from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The company additionally announced that Ron Delia informed the board of directors of his plan to retire after nine years as CEO, effective Apr 15, 2024. The board elected Amcor's current chief commercial officer and a long-time member of the Global Management Team, Peter Konieczny, as interim CEO.



To aid the transition, Delia will continue to give advising support until Sep 30, 2024. The board is initiating a thorough search to find a permanent replacement for the CEO position, which will include internal and external applicants.



The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of 16 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. The bottom line fell 15% from the year-ago quarter mainly due to the downtrend in volumes, reflecting customer destocking.



Total revenues fell 11% year over year to $3.25 billion in the reported quarter. The price/mix had benefits of around 1% on sales. The volume was down 9% from the year-ago quarter. A 2% favorable impact of movements in foreign exchange rates was offset by a 2% unfavorable impact of items affecting comparability and a 1% impact of pass-through of lower raw material costs. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 billion.

Price Performance

In the past year, AMCR shares have lost 9.4% against the industry’s 11.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

