Amcor (AMCR) Inks Deal to Buy Recycled Material From Exxon Mobil

Price PerformanceIn the past year, Amcor’s shares have declined 6.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 0.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Amcor currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Hubbell HUBB and Deere DE. HUBB flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while DE holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.Hubbell’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 10.6%, on average. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have increased 6.1% for 2022. For the ongoing year, the bottom line is estimated to be $10.40, suggesting growth of 29.3% from the previous-year’s level. HUBB stock has gained 20.3% in the past year. Deere has an estimated year-over-year earnings growth rate of 17.2% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $27.28. The estimates have been revised 3% north in the past 60 days. DE has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%. Its shares have gained 23.3% over the past year.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.
This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Hubbell Inc (HUBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Amcor PLC (AMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.