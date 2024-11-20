Amcor to Accelerate Growth With Berry Global Merger Agreement

Amcor plc AMCR announced that it entered a definitive merger agreement with Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY. This deal boosts AMCR’s growth strategy by focusing the company's portfolio on faster growing, better margin categories.

Benefits of Amcor-Berry Global Deal

The deal will bring together two highly complementary businesses, combining Amcor's global flexibles and regional containers businesses with Berry Global's regional flexibles, and global containers and closures businesses. It will create a global leader in consumer packaging solutions with remarkable innovation capabilities and scale.



Customers will get a broader flexible film and converted film offering, as well as more sustainable solutions that promote circularity and reduce carbon footprint. The merged company will have a scaled containers and closures business, and a unique global healthcare portfolio.



Amcor will have a strengthened position in high-growth, high-value categories, including Healthcare, Protein, Pet Food, Liquids, Beauty & Personal Care, and Food Service.



Amcor currently estimates $650 million in benefits from identified costs, growth and financial synergies by the end of the third year of closing. The companies expect additional $280 million of one-time cash benefits from working capital efficiencies, which will offset around $280 million of expected pre-tax costs to achieve synergies.



AMCR anticipates net leverage of 3.3X at the closure of the transaction, with a path to de-leverage below 3.0X during the first full year.

Financial Details of AMCR’s Merger Deal With Berry Global

Berry Global’s shareholders will receive 7.25 Amcor shares for each BERY share held upon closing.



AMCR will hold approximately 63% of the combined company, whereas Berry Global will own 37%.



The companies will have combined revenues of $24 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 billion. The combined entity will service customers in more than 140 countries through around 400 production facilities.



The transaction is expected to close in the middle of calendar year 2025, subject to closing approvals.

Amcor’s Share Price Performance

In the past year, AMCR shares have gained 11.1% compared with the industry’s 25.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AMCR’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Federal Signal Corporation FSS and RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC. Both these companies have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Federal Signal has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS’s 2024 earnings is pinned at $3.34 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 29.5%. The company’s shares have gained 30.4% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings’ fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $9.80 per share. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.5%. RBC shares have gained 33.8% in a year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amcor PLC (AMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.