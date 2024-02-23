Amcor a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 5.4% Yield (AMCR)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Amcor plc is a member of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.20% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $7,153,223 worth of AMCR shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Amcor plc is $0.5/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/27/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AMCR, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
AMCR operates in the Packaging & Containers sector, among companies like Avery Dennison Corp (AVY), and Packaging Corp of America (PKG).
