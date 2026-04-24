AMCON Incurs Q2 Loss, Widens Y/Y Due to Cost Pressures

Shares of AMCON Distributing Company DIT have declined 6.7% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 0.1% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has gained 1.8% compared with the S&P 500’s 8.7% increase.

For the fiscal second quarter of 2026, AMCON incurred a loss per share of $2.34, widening from a loss of $1.72 per share in the year-ago period.

Total sales rose to $715.7 million from $619.5 million in the prior-year quarter, representing an increase of 15.5%. Gross profit was relatively stable at $43.5 million compared with $43 million last year.

Operating results deteriorated, with the company posting an operating loss of $0.4 million versus an operating income of $0.5 million in the same period last year.

Net loss available to common shareholders widened to $2.2 million from $1.6 million a year earlier.

AMCON Distributing Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AMCON Distributing Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AMCON Distributing Company Quote

Segment Performance and Business Metrics

AMCON’s wholesale distribution segment remained the primary revenue driver, generating $703.9 million in revenue and $2.2 million in operating income during the quarter. Meanwhile, the retail health food segment contributed $11.8 million in revenue and $0.1 million in operating income. The company’s consolidated gross profit showed minimal growth despite strong top-line expansion, reflecting increased cost of sales, which rose significantly in line with revenue growth. Selling, general and administrative expenses also increased year over year, further compressing profitability.

Management Commentary

Management emphasized its continued focus on enhancing its foodservice and merchandising capabilities. Chairman and CEO Christopher H. Atayan highlighted the company’s investment in proprietary foodservice programs and turnkey solutions aimed at helping retail partners compete with quick-service restaurants. President and COO Andrew C. Plummer underscored AMCON’s operational reach and its ability to deliver consistent service across geographies, noting that integrated marketing tools and efficient distribution remain key differentiators.

Factors Influencing Performance

The quarter’s results were shaped by persistent inflationary pressures affecting cost structures across the distribution business. The company cited rising expenses in product costs, labor, employee benefits, equipment and insurance as key headwinds. These cost increases contributed to the erosion of operating income despite higher sales volumes. Interest expense remained relatively stable, but overall profitability was impacted by a combination of higher operating expenses and modest gross profit growth.

Financial Position and Liquidity

AMCON continued to prioritize balance sheet management and liquidity. As of March 31, 2026, shareholders’ equity stood at $112.4 million. The company generated positive cash flow from operating activities of approximately $2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared with a cash outflow in the prior-year period. However, capital expenditures increased, reflecting ongoing investments in property and equipment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMCON Distributing Company (DIT): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.