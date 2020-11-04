AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Dividends
AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.95, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DIT was $65.95, representing a -20.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.85 and a 26.71% increase over the 52 week low of $52.05.

DIT is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ). DIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.38.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

