AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $128.16, the dividend yield is .56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DIT was $128.16, representing a -52.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $270 and a 100.22% increase over the 52 week low of $64.01.

DIT is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ). DIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $21.38.

