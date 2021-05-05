AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $141.21, the dividend yield is .51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DIT was $141.21, representing a -9.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $156.74 and a 171.29% increase over the 52 week low of $52.05.

DIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

