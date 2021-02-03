AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DIT was $116.29, representing a -15.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.34 and a 123.42% increase over the 52 week low of $52.05.

DIT is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ). DIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.