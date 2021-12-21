AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $176.53, the dividend yield is 33.99%.
The previous trading day's last sale of DIT was $176.53, representing a -34.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $270 and a 100.06% increase over the 52 week low of $88.24.
DIT is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation (SYY) and Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ). DIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $27.38.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dit Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryDIT
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021
- AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021