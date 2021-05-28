AMCAPES: What AMC Stocks Investors Are Saying Friday as Shares Continue to Soar

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is still rising higher on Friday as traders on social media boost the shares up with the #AMCAPES hashtag.

Source: rblfmr/Shutterstock.com

AMC Entertainment has been the target of several hashtag campaigns on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) this week with the goal of sending the stock higher. That includes the #AMC500K hashtag yesterday that had the stock gaining. #AMC500K is still trending today and #apestogetherstrong also joins alongside it and #AMCAPES.

The effort to push AMC higher started earlier this week with posters on Reddit calling for retail traders to short squeeze several stocks. That resulted in quite a few meme stocks getting a boost partway through the week.

Of course, meme stocks draw in meme lovers and there are plenty being shared on Twitter today. Let’s take a look at some of the best ones below.

Me after seeing the #AMCAPES rallying and HODLING 🚀🚀🚀🚀 #AMC500k pic.twitter.com/m8Og4urB5a

— Luke (@IUPUIGUY82) May 28, 2021

This will be the biggest transfer of wealth. #AMCAPES #AMC #AMCSqueeze pic.twitter.com/X65MxpOL7l

— Polarizedpandad 🦍 (@Polarizedpanda) May 28, 2021

*not financial advice*

Today will be an almighty day but come green or red. WE HODL. #AMCSTRONG #AMCAPES #AMC500k pic.twitter.com/pt5stk2bLZ

— 💎🦍 (@DiamondApe5) May 28, 2021

Another green day! #AMC500k #AMCSTRONG #AMCAPES pic.twitter.com/XI2B2F2nRH

— Toe Brogan (@BroganToe) May 28, 2021

Happy Friday mfers, let's fucking get it #AMCAPES pic.twitter.com/WQQq9p7hHw

— Nefercito 🦀 (@IkilledKite) May 28, 2021

May #amc fly as high as Harambe on the 5th anniversary of his death #AMCAPES #apestogetherstrong pic.twitter.com/RU1jtfcChm

— M Allen Haney II (@MAllenHaneyII) May 28, 2021

When your friends are jealous that they sold off their AMC shares and I've been HODLing since late February….#AMCAPES pic.twitter.com/b7P6BvnKEc

— Matthew Saunders (@flazfinest665) May 27, 2021

Houston We Are On The Way To The Moon #AMC500k #AMC #AMCAPES #AMCtothemoon #AMCSQUEEZE 🌙🚀 👩‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/ufze3mTFSk

— Keelo D'Ville 👩🏾‍🚀🚀 (@keelodville) May 27, 2021

We already know the game plan! Buy the dip and HOLD 💎💎💎💎💎💎#apestogetherstrong #GMESQUEEZE #AMCAPES pic.twitter.com/G7BoxHlFtt

— $Ada💎🚀 (@adatweeting) May 27, 2021

Hedge funds looking at each other right now wondering who’s going to cover first….. things are going to get real expensive for them now!!! #AMC #AMCSqueeze #AMCSTRONG #AMCAPES #AMCARMY pic.twitter.com/kgGYt4BGxX

— Zed Brrrrr (@ZanderB69160999) May 25, 2021

With #AMCAPES trending on Twitter and more traders buying shares, we’re seeing heavy movement for AMC stock today. As of this writing, more than 165 million shares of the stock have changed hands. We’re early into trading this morning and that already blows past the stock’s daily average trading volume of 97.7 million shares.

AMC stock was up 24.2% as of Friday morning and is up 1,541.3% since the start of the year.

Investors wanting to see what else Reddit has been up to this week should keep on reading!

Redditors have been having fun with several stocks this week by boosting them higher and discussing trades. That includes Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), SOS (NYSE:SOS), and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT). You can catch up on the latest news about these stocks by following the links below.

More Recent Reddit Stock News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post #AMCAPES: What AMC Stocks Investors Are Saying Friday as Shares Continue to Soar appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.