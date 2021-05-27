AMC500K: 10 Top Twitter Posts as AMC Stock Investors Enjoy Thursday’s Surge

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is enjoying a massive run-up on Thursday as investors on social media boost the shares higher with the #AMC500K hashtag.

Source: Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

Retail traders on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Reddit are celebrating as shares of AMC stock continue to rise on a rally that started earlier this week. Shares of the stock have continued to climb since then with no sign of stopping. This has AMC soaring close to 79% over the last five days.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a successful hashtag campaign without Twitter users sharing their favorite memes and posts online. Let’s take a look at some of the top #AMC500K posts below.

Good Morning #AMCAPES let's crack open the hegies piggy bank, and make fucking history! #AMCSqueeze #AMC500k pic.twitter.com/3kGhyQEjcm

— AMC TO THE MOON/HOLD AMC 100K (@MrMuleame) May 26, 2021

DONT SELL AT $20

DONT SELL AT $100

DONT SELL AT $1000

DONT SELL AT $10,000

DONT SELL AT $50,000

DONT SELL AT $100,000

WE GO $500K OR HIGHER!!!!!#AMC500k #AMCSTRONG #AMCARMY pic.twitter.com/gAbzd3VXGS

— Crypto Keeper (@evaunit1999) May 26, 2021

This is why the floor is 500K and above! #AMC500k #AMCSqueeze pic.twitter.com/QgSXDeWLlf

— Bri (@BrianaPerpignan) May 26, 2021

Apes!! DO NOT SELL!!! DO NOT SELL!!! HOLD!!! HOLD!!! #AMC500k #AMCSTRONG #AMCSqueeze #AMCSqueeze $AMC #AMCARMY #AMC100K

Retweet the hell out of this!!! pic.twitter.com/iUqFdXdVBZ

— Justin Jimenez (@justinjimenez31) May 27, 2021

Me seeing $16 #AMC #AMC500k #AMCSTRONG #AMCSqueeze #NOTAPENNY pic.twitter.com/I0oW5vrozp

— Binx (@heyitsbinx) May 25, 2021

#AMC500k ape shit pic.twitter.com/dpiJxZoY8V

— dakogitlog (@snaperooo) May 27, 2021

WE’RE AT ENDGAME APES!!! SHOUT IT FROM THE ROOFTOPS, WE CLOSED AT $16.47!!!

THIS IS UNREAL!!! Don’t be fooled though, the squeeze STILL hasn’t been squoze. This ain’t over YET! #AMC100K #AMCAPES #NOTAPENNY #AMC500k #AMCFORLIFE #amcshortsqueeze #AMCtothemoon pic.twitter.com/WGp1sd5bH9

— Mom is headed to the MOON! (@Amandelledarlin) May 25, 2021

#AMC #AMCSTRONG #AMC500k Let's close today strong my apes, my diamond hands brothers and sisters. LETS GO 20. pic.twitter.com/0byFNhbkfO

— AMC TO THE MOON/HOLD AMC 100K (@MrMuleame) May 26, 2021

Me, watching #AMC finally lift off to the moon after not sleeping since January #AMCSqueeze #AMC500k pic.twitter.com/T1VaiMXEJl

— Moon Ape (@AMCMoonApe) May 26, 2021

#AMCSqueeze#AMC500k

Me every time I refresh the ticker… pic.twitter.com/kIv1zHY8vu

— TheWatcher (@TheWatc46703850) May 27, 2021

The #AMC500K hashtag definitely seems to be doing its job today. The rising interest in AMC stock has shares experiencing heavy trading. That’s resulted in more than 266 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 88 million shares.

The explosion of interest has been good for more than just AMC stock this week. Several other meme stocks loved by Reddit and social media traders have also been on the rise lately. That includes Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB). You can learn more about that at this link.

AMC stock was up 15.5% as of noon Thursday and is up 1,025.4% since the start of the year. Not bad for a company that was facing bankruptcy last year.

Investors looking for other hot stocks today should keep on reading.

Today’s news also has other Reddit favorites seeing major gains as interest in stocks on WallStreetBets takes off. A few examples include Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), SOS (NYSE:SOS), and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT). You can learn more about these stocks by checking out the following links!

More Reddit Stocks Getting Love

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post #AMC500K: 10 Top Twitter Posts as AMC Stock Investors Enjoy Thursday’s Surge appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.