AMC Warns It Will Run Out of Cash by the End of the Year

It's even worse than you thought. AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) warned in a public filing Tuesday that unless it can raise a "material" amount of money or lure substantial numbers of consumers to come back to the theater, it is going to run out of money by the end of the year.

What's worse, because its rivals have chosen to close their theaters, an already untenable situation will be exacerbated.

Image source: Getty Images.

A bleak future

Recently ratings agency S&P Global predicted AMC could run out of money within six months, but the theater operator says industry conditions are so bad the decline is accelerating, though it hopes to stave off disaster until early 2021.

AMC notes 83% of its U.S. theaters and 77% of international theaters have reopened. It has served 2.2 million people domestically and over 5 million people internationally since reopening, but that translates into an attendance decline of 85% and 74%, respectively, compared to a year ago.

Most of the theaters left to reopen are located in just five states, but those locations represent approximately 23% of its total revenue.

Because movie studios are delaying their film releases until next year or are sending them directly to streaming video services, there is nothing to show in theaters. It's why Cinemark Holdings and Regal have chosen to close their theaters again.

Yet since that means there are few theaters available for studios who want to air their films, they too will choose to delay their debuts.

As a result, AMC is looking to raise more cash while controlling costs. Beyond adjusting theater hours, it may seek additional debt and equity financing, renegotiate rents with its landlords, sell assets, enter into joint ventures, or sell minority interests in its business.

AMC, though, says there is "significant risk" it will not be successful.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.