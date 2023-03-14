AMC tumbles as shareholders approve plan to convert APE preferreds

March 14 (Reuters) - Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N tumbled about 17% on Tuesday after shareholders voted in favor of converting the company's preferred stock into common shares.

Shareholders also approved a reverse share split at a 10:1 ratio.

The approval of the measures at Tuesday's shareholder meeting comes as AMC faces an April 27 hearing in a lawsuit claiming it circumvented shareholders who were against adding more shares.

The preferred shares, which trade under the symbol "APE," have lost over 70% since they were issued in August as part of a plan to pay down the company's debt.

The common stock was down 17.3% at $4.51 following the vote, putting it on track for its worst day in almost two years. The preferred shares were up 6.9% at $1.85.

AMC investors suing the company have accused the movie theater chain and several of its directors of violating a law by creating the preferred shares in an attempt to "eviscerate" the voting power of common stockholders who had not supported issuing new shares.

AMC became a "meme stock" during the COVID-19 pandemic, raising more than $2 billion in 2021 as retail investors piled in to its stock and others such as GameStop Corp GME.N which short sellers had bet against.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Mark Porter)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; Twitter: @randewich;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.