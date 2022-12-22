AMC to raise $110 million through sale of preferred stock

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N said on Thursday it would raise $110 million in new equity capital through the sale of its preferred stock, APE, to Antara Capital at an average price of 66 cents per share.

AMC's shares fell nearly 17% in premarket trading, while those of APE surged about 65%.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

