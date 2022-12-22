US Markets
AMC

AMC to raise $110 million through sale of preferred stock

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

December 22, 2022 — 08:43 am EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N said on Thursday it would raise $110 million in new equity capital through the sale of its preferred stock, APE, to Antara Capital at an average price of 66 cents per share.

AMC's shares fell nearly 17% in premarket trading, while those of APE surged about 65%.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.