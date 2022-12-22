US Markets
AMC to raise $110 million through preferred stock sale

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

December 22, 2022 — 08:58 am EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N said on Thursday it would raise $110 million in new equity capital through the sale of its preferred stock, sending the cinema chain's shares down about 28% before the bell.

Antara Capital will buy APE at an average price of 66 cents per share. APE shares surged about 98% to $1.35.

Antara, a current AMC debt holder, will also exchange $100 million in debt for about 91 million APE units, which would reduce AMC's annual interest expense by about $10 million.

AMC in August announced APE as a special dividend for shareholders and a means to raise capital in the future. The company in the same month listed the stock in New York under the ticker 'APE'.

