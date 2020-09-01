AMC To Open Additional 140 Theaters

(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Tuesday announced that it expects to open additional 140 theaters by Thursday, September 3, the same day Warner Bros. plans to release Tenet in US theaters.

The company said that by this weekend 70% of all U.S. AMCs will have resumed operations, which is about 420 locations.

The decision to open theatres comes after the Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film Tenet received a strong response in its first weekend of international release, grossing over $50 million.

"The first two weekends of operations have exceeded our expectations in terms of guests returning to the movies and in terms of their feedback about our extensive AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures," AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron said in Tuesday's news release.

