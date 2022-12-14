AMC To Launch Entertainment Visa Card; Offers AMC Stubs Rewards Points With Every Purchase

(RTTNews) - AMC Theatres (AMC) announced it will launch the AMC Entertainment Visa Card, a co-branded movie theatre credit card in the United States. AMC stated that the rewards-rich AMC Entertainment Visa Card is the only credit card that earns in-theatre rewards wherever it's used. AMC Stubs members can convert their points into AMC Stubs rewards, which can be used on all concession items like popcorn, Coca-Cola products, and AMC Dine-In & Feature Fare menu items.

To power the Entertainment Card, AMC partnered with Deserve, a fintech company transforming credit cards into software that lives on mobile and in the cloud.

AMC Theatres is also introducing a waitlist. The company noted that those who sign up on the waitlist are guaranteed to be among the first who can apply for the AMC Entertainment Visa Card when it launches. The AMC Entertainment Visa Card is expected to be available in early 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.