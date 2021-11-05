AMC To Foray Into Popcorn Industry Through New Platforms

(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment is set to expand its business to foray into the multi-billion dollar popcorn industry. The theatrical exhibitor will begin selling its popular AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn through four more new platforms - mall retail locations, nearby theatres, "To Go" packages, as well as prepackaged and ready-to-pop microwaveable.

The popularity of AMC Theatres' Perfectly Popcorn already makes it the largest freshly popped popcorn provider in the United States. AMC said it believes that an expansion into the sale of popcorn on a retail basis outside of theatres is a natural extension of AMC's core business.

AMC initially plans to launch up to five "AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn" stores, counters and/or kiosks in shopping malls around the country in the first half of 2022. These initial locations are likely to be in malls which do not have an AMC theatre.

AMC plans to open up to 15 retail stores by the end of 2022 and significantly more locations are expected to open in 2023 and beyond. Consumers will also be able to buy prepackaged and ready-to-pop microwaveable AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn off the shelves of supermarkets and convenience stores around the country in the second half of 2022.

In 2022, plans are also afloat to offer consumers the ability to order AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn from nearby theatres, and have it delivered to their homes through the use of existing delivery-to-home mobile services.

It will also begin selling "To Go" packages of freshly popped popcorn at its theatres for takeout and/or pickup.

Apart from offering the traditional and gourmet-flavored popcorn, these new platforms will also carry candy and other movie theatre treats, Coca-Cola Freestyle options and bottled water.

AMC noted that all such AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn locations will feature popcorn that is freshly made on site, allowing consumers to enjoy the unbeatable taste and aroma of "real movie theatre popcorn" outside of the theatre.

On the busiest days, AMC Theatres currently pops in the range of 50 tons of popcorn per day. With this new AMC initiative, AMC expects to reach entirely new segments of the U.S. population, with an opportunity to diversify its business to create a new revenue stream.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe.

