AMC Theatres To Reopen Theatres In US In August

(RTTNews) - AMC Theatres (AMC) has once again delayed its reopening date after potential summer blockbusters postponed their release dates due to the coronavirus.

AMC now plans to reopen its U.S. movie theatres in mid to late August. AMC was set to have a phased reopening on July 15 with plans to be fully operational by July 24. But, that date was pushed back to July 30.

The new date reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.' Tenet and Disney's Mulan.

Early this week, Warner Bros. postponed the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet for the third time. This time the release has been delayed indefinitely, and no new release date was announced. The thriller was originally set to premiere August 12.

Disney's Mulan, the live-action reboot of the 1998 animated classic, is set to hit theaters on August 21.

Looking abroad, approximately one-third of all AMC cinemas in Europe and the Middle East are already open and are operating normally.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.