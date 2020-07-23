AMC Theatres Plans To Reopen U.S. Theatres In August

(RTTNews) - AMC Theatres said that it plans to reopen its U.S. movie theatres in mid to late August.

The company noted that the new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.' TENET and Disney's MULAN, as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC's big screens.

Looking abroad, about one-third of all AMC cinemas in Europe and the Middle East are already open and are operating normally.

