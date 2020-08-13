AMC Theatres Offering 15-Cent Tickets On Reopening Day

(RTTNews) - AMC Theatres (AMC) are planning to reopen 100 of its locations on August 20 after shutting them down early this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the reopening day, tickets will only cost 15 cents, the same rate at tickets were sold when the chain was founded in 1920 by the Dubinsky Brothers in Kansas City, Missouri.

The chain plans to have a phased reopening of its theaters in the United States. The company aims to open about two thirds of its more than 600 locations by September 3, when Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" is set to release.

Meanwhile, officials in major markets such as New York and Los Angeles have not yet approved reopening cinemas due to public health concerns.

The first round of openings includes theaters in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Las Vegas, St. Louis, and other markets.

Looking abroad, approximately one-third of all AMC cinemas in Europe and the Middle East are already open and are operating normally.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe.

